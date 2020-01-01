 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
BUBBA KUSH - Hemp Soap

by Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

About this product

BUBBA KUSH - A luscious blend I created using coffee, chocolate and sandalwood essential oils. This soap smells decadent and exotic with just a touch of smokiness and the best part is, it's totally awesome for your skin too. Plus my Bubba Kush strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, cocoa, mango and shea butters, oatmeal and kaolin clay...so yummy for your skin. Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings... There are absolutely no animal products or testing. 100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS! Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils Color: green, white, brown Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.) Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1" Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top This is for one (1) bar. The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection. Labeled with ingredients. This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/295021891/hemp-soap-bubba-kush-chocolate-essential?ref=shop_home_active_1 WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME Available at these fine dispensaries: Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe Logo
I'm a firm believer that something as simple as soap and other bodycare products should be well...simple and unadulterated and luxurious all at the same time. ​ And I think we should be able to achieve that goal without the use of toxic chemicals, chemicals that not only damage our precious planet but ultimately us too. ​ With that goal in mind, I've searched the world over to find the most natural (organic if possible), environmentally conscientious, eco-friendly, sustainable raw materials for use in my products. Most raw materials are sourced right here in the US. And all​ of my finished products are 100% Made in the USA