CABBAGE PATCH - Hemp Soap

by Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

$7.00MSRP

About this product

CABBAGE PATCH - this very special blend of Blackberry and Sandalwood gives a fruity scent that's uplifting and woodsy. Plus my CABBAGE PATCH strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, all organic ingedients...and it's totally awesome for your skin. Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings... There are absolutely no animal products or testing. 100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS! Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils, natural fragrance oils Color: green, white, purple Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.) Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1" Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top This is for one (1) bar. The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection. Labeled with ingredients. Makes a GREAT GIFT This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/510920100/hemp-soap-cabbage-patch-blackberry?ref=shop_home_active_1 WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME Available at these fine dispensaries: Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM

I'm a firm believer that something as simple as soap and other bodycare products should be well...simple and unadulterated and luxurious all at the same time. ​ And I think we should be able to achieve that goal without the use of toxic chemicals, chemicals that not only damage our precious planet but ultimately us too. ​ With that goal in mind, I've searched the world over to find the most natural (organic if possible), environmentally conscientious, eco-friendly, sustainable raw materials for use in my products. Most raw materials are sourced right here in the US. And all​ of my finished products are 100% Made in the USA