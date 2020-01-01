 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Organic HEMP Lotion

by Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

$15.00MSRP

Organic Hemp Hand and Body Lotion is hand-crafted with 100% plant-based ORGANIC ingredients and ORGANIC 100% pure Lavender and Tea Tree Essential Oils. It soothes dry, sensitive skin and adds plenty of moisture to keep your skin healthy and nourished. Organic Hemp Hand and Body Lotion will leave your skin feeling silky smooth and drenched in moisture. Our extra creamy, therapeutic blend of organic hemp seed butter and hemp seed oil are great for all skin types. Absorbs completely and won't leave any greasy feeling. ITEM DETAILS FRAGRANCE: Lavender and Tea Tree COLOR: light green - contains no added dyes, color is natural as a result of the hemp butter and oil Weight: 8 oz. This lotion contains no toxic preservatives or parabens – only the highest quality of oils and butters from our USDA certified organic suppliers. INGREDIENT LIST: Distilled water, organic plant wax, organic hemp seed oil, organic hemp seed butter, organic therapeutic grade 100% pure essential oils, stearic acid, Vitamin E, natural preservative. This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/509190597/organic-hemp-hand-and-body-lotion-pure?ref=shop_home_active_7

About this brand

I'm a firm believer that something as simple as soap and other bodycare products should be well...simple and unadulterated and luxurious all at the same time. ​ And I think we should be able to achieve that goal without the use of toxic chemicals, chemicals that not only damage our precious planet but ultimately us too. ​ With that goal in mind, I've searched the world over to find the most natural (organic if possible), environmentally conscientious, eco-friendly, sustainable raw materials for use in my products. Most raw materials are sourced right here in the US. And all​ of my finished products are 100% Made in the USA