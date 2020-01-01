 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PURPLE HAZE - Hemp Soap

by Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

$7.00MSRP

About this product

PURPLE HAZE - A special blend I created using Lavender essential oil and all natural Blueberry fragrance oil. This soap not only smells a-mazing but it's totally awesome for your skin too. My Purple Haze strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, as well as an amazing blend of Lavender and Blueberry, smells so creamy you might just want to take a bite...but don't...save your appetite for the brownies....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells? So not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Take a shower, hippie! Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings. There are absolutely no animal products or testing. 100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS! Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils Color: green, white, purple Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.) Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1" Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top This is for one (1) bar. The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection. Labeled with ingredients. Makes a GREAT GIFT This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/242788000/dope-soap-hemp-soap-purple-haze-lavender?ga_search_query=hemp&ref=shop_items_search_3 WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME NOW available at these fine dispensaries: Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM

About this strain

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

Popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic, Purple Haze delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

About this brand

I'm a firm believer that something as simple as soap and other bodycare products should be well...simple and unadulterated and luxurious all at the same time. ​ And I think we should be able to achieve that goal without the use of toxic chemicals, chemicals that not only damage our precious planet but ultimately us too. ​ With that goal in mind, I've searched the world over to find the most natural (organic if possible), environmentally conscientious, eco-friendly, sustainable raw materials for use in my products. Most raw materials are sourced right here in the US. And all​ of my finished products are 100% Made in the USA