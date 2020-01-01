CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
My White Widow strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil (all legal!!), as well as an amazing blend of Patchouli and Rose Geranium, smells crisp, clean and a bit edgy....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells PLUS there's just a touch of body safe irridescent glitter that shines like crystals...uh huh...so not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Take a shower, take a bath...but don't do it without this a-mazing soap! Color: green, white, glitter Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.) Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1" Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top This is for one (1) bar. The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection. Makes a GREAT GIFT Contains: Hemp oil, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, Aloe Vera, essential oil, all natural fragrance oil, glycerin 100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAP! This bar is wrapped in special plastic for protection. Listing is for one (1) bar This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/242790168/dope-soap-hemp-soap-white-widow?ga_search_query=white+widow&ref=shop_items_search_1 WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME Available at these fine dispensaries: Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.