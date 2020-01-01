 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
WHITE WIDOW - Hemp Soap

by Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

$7.00MSRP

About this product

My White Widow strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil (all legal!!), as well as an amazing blend of Patchouli and Rose Geranium, smells crisp, clean and a bit edgy....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells PLUS there's just a touch of body safe irridescent glitter that shines like crystals...uh huh...so not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Take a shower, take a bath...but don't do it without this a-mazing soap! Color: green, white, glitter Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.) Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1" Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top This is for one (1) bar. The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection. Makes a GREAT GIFT Contains: Hemp oil, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, Aloe Vera, essential oil, all natural fragrance oil, glycerin 100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAP! This bar is wrapped in special plastic for protection. Listing is for one (1) bar This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/242790168/dope-soap-hemp-soap-white-widow?ga_search_query=white+widow&ref=shop_items_search_1 WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME Available at these fine dispensaries: Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM

About this strain

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

I'm a firm believer that something as simple as soap and other bodycare products should be well...simple and unadulterated and luxurious all at the same time. ​ And I think we should be able to achieve that goal without the use of toxic chemicals, chemicals that not only damage our precious planet but ultimately us too. ​ With that goal in mind, I've searched the world over to find the most natural (organic if possible), environmentally conscientious, eco-friendly, sustainable raw materials for use in my products. Most raw materials are sourced right here in the US. And all​ of my finished products are 100% Made in the USA