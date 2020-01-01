 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Candy Store
Hybrid

Candy Store

by Love Buds

Love Buds Cannabis Flower Candy Store

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Candy Store

Candy Store

From Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Candy Store R1 crosses Lemon Berry Candy OG and Ethos Cookies #16. Densely packed nugs with monster trichomes cover its branches, making for great extracts. Terpenes put out sharp candied berry, thick floral, and sandalwood incense scents, all backed by a gassy undertone. This strain is sure to be a hit as an afternoon treat, when a lazy day is just what the doctor ordered.

