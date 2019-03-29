 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Love, Carissa Brownie 100 MG

Love, Carissa Brownie 100 MG

by Love, Carissa

A Love, Carissa™ medicated brownie tastes better than anything else you have tried. Why? Because they are made with love from scratch. No box brands here. We use special imported chocolates in our recipe so we don’t have to dress our brownies up with icing or sprinkles. This is a classic, made from scratch absolutely delicious brownie. We have a special way of infusing our brownies, and the result is that they are quite potent for being so small. A Love, Carissa brownie is a premium medible unlike many others. Try a Love Carissa brownie and you’ll see why we chose the standardedibles.com domain.

1 customer review

tykeyboy1

All of Carissa‘s products are awesome. They put you in a great mood and they taste great

About this brand

Love, Carissa is a premium brand of cannabis infused edibles focused on providing patients with consistent experience. They specialize in three types of wonderfully sweet treats; Honey, Brownies and Lollipops. Love, Carissa is excited to introduce two new premium offerings, a line of low dose Gummies and highly potent Capsules. Love, Carissa sources all of the cannabis infused into their products from one cultivator. They also make each of their medibles the exact same way each time, promising love and consistence in every Love, Carissa edible.