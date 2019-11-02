juleahb on November 2nd, 2019

These are honestly the best cannabis product that I’ve had! I have a severe muscular disorder that causes extreme muscle spasms and pain, and the capsules have been the first product to make me pain-free and my muscles relaxed. I am currently on 4 different muscle relaxers multiple times a day, and one capsule gives me more relief than the 15 total muscle relaxers that I take daily! My only request is to PLEASE get them into more dispensaries, particularly in Tempe and East Valley. Local Joint carries all of the L,C products and say that clients ask for them all the time. I also can’t find them at any of the dispensaries listed on your site! I love all of your products, but the capsules are definitely my #1!