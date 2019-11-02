 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Love, Carissa Capsules 100mg

Love, Carissa Capsules 100mg

by Love, Carissa

Love, Carissa™ capsules are serious medicine. They come in doses of 100mg (50mg each capsule) and are extremely potent. Love, Carissa capsules are not for beginners. Our capsules are a great choice for patients experiencing serious chronic pain or pain from cancer.

juleahb

These are honestly the best cannabis product that I’ve had! I have a severe muscular disorder that causes extreme muscle spasms and pain, and the capsules have been the first product to make me pain-free and my muscles relaxed. I am currently on 4 different muscle relaxers multiple times a day, and one capsule gives me more relief than the 15 total muscle relaxers that I take daily! My only request is to PLEASE get them into more dispensaries, particularly in Tempe and East Valley. Local Joint carries all of the L,C products and say that clients ask for them all the time. I also can’t find them at any of the dispensaries listed on your site! I love all of your products, but the capsules are definitely my #1!

Love, Carissa is a premium brand of cannabis infused edibles focused on providing patients with consistent experience. They specialize in three types of wonderfully sweet treats; Honey, Brownies and Lollipops. Love, Carissa is excited to introduce two new premium offerings, a line of low dose Gummies and highly potent Capsules. Love, Carissa sources all of the cannabis infused into their products from one cultivator. They also make each of their medibles the exact same way each time, promising love and consistence in every Love, Carissa edible.