 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Love, Carissa Gummies 120 MG

Love, Carissa Gummies 120 MG

by Love, Carissa

Write a review
Love, Carissa Edibles Candy Love, Carissa Gummies 120 MG

Learn More

About this product

Love, Carissa™ Gummies are just as flavorful as our other offerings. Each made from scratch piece is made into a heart shaped 10mg dose and packaged in sealed glass jars totaling 120 mg. Patients love our gummies for their simple dosing and for how quickly the effects can be felt.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Love, Carissa Logo
Love, Carissa is a premium brand of cannabis infused edibles focused on providing patients with consistent experience. They specialize in three types of wonderfully sweet treats; Honey, Brownies and Lollipops. Love, Carissa is excited to introduce two new premium offerings, a line of low dose Gummies and highly potent Capsules. Love, Carissa sources all of the cannabis infused into their products from one cultivator. They also make each of their medibles the exact same way each time, promising love and consistence in every Love, Carissa edible.