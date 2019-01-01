About this product
At Love, Carissa™ we produce fine medicated dark and milk chocolates using imported chocolate and proprietary infusion methods. Each individually foil wrapped piece contains 25mg and delivers not only a smooth, creamy, delicious taste, it delivers the medicinal effects that you hoped for when you purchased it. Try a box of Love Carissa chocolates today and experience medicated chocolate on another level.
Love, Carissa is a premium brand of cannabis infused edibles focused on providing patients with consistent experience. They specialize in three types of wonderfully sweet treats; Honey, Brownies and Lollipops. Love, Carissa is excited to introduce two new premium offerings, a line of low dose Gummies and highly potent Capsules. Love, Carissa sources all of the cannabis infused into their products from one cultivator. They also make each of their medibles the exact same way each time, promising love and consistence in every Love, Carissa edible.