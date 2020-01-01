1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our lollipops are just like our other offerings. Extremely tasty yet very potent. Love, Carissa™ lollipops come in 20 different delicious flavors with 5 sugar free offerings for patients who are on sugar free diets. Typically with edibles as the potency goes up the taste suffers. That is not the case with a Love, Carissa lollipop. Just like with our brownies, our lollipops taste better and do the job better than most other offerings. Try a Love Carissa lollipop and see the difference for yourself!
Be the first to review this product.