Raspberry Lollipop 40mg

by Love, Carissa

About this product

Our lollipops are just like our other offerings. Extremely tasty yet very potent. Love, Carissa™ lollipops come in 20 different delicious flavors with 5 sugar free offerings for patients who are on sugar free diets. Typically with edibles as the potency goes up the taste suffers. That is not the case with a Love, Carissa lollipop. Just like with our brownies, our lollipops taste better and do the job better than most other offerings. Try a Love Carissa lollipop and see the difference for yourself!

About this brand

Love, Carissa is a premium brand of cannabis infused edibles focused on providing patients with consistent experience. They specialize in three types of wonderfully sweet treats; Honey, Brownies and Lollipops. Love, Carissa is excited to introduce two new premium offerings, a line of low dose Gummies and highly potent Capsules. Love, Carissa sources all of the cannabis infused into their products from one cultivator. They also make each of their medibles the exact same way each time, promising love and consistence in every Love, Carissa edible.