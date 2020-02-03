Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Made with oil extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant, the Hand & Body Budder will moisturize your skin so it looks fresh AF. Give that thirsty skin what it craves and apply the Budder as needed. Available in Fragrance Free OG, Lavender Haze and Citrus Bud. net wt. 8 oz (237 mL) These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
on February 3rd, 2020
My wife puts the body budder on bumps and spots . It clears them up in time. we like it.