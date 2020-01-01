 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Afghan Sour Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

Afghan Sour Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

by LoveJoy's Joints

Write a review
LoveJoy's Joints Cannabis Pre-rolls Afghan Sour Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Afghan Sour Kush

Afghan Sour Kush

Afghan Sour Kush by MTG Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Afghani and Sour Kush. Its heavy, relaxing effects are ushered in by a sweet berry aroma and a sharp spicy flavor typical of Kush varieties. Stout and sturdy, Afghan Sour Kush plants have tight internodal spacing and finish flowering in about 60 days.

About this brand

LoveJoy's Joints Logo