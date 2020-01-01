Banana Diesel balances the polar effects of its parent strains, Banana Kush and Super Sour Diesel. A slightly energizing kick followed by intense focus makes this a perfect strain for daytime consumption with effects that steer clear of undesirable lethargy. These thick, pale green buds reek a sweet, fruity aroma and preface the tangy taste to come. Banana Diesel is a potent appetite stimulant and stress combatant, suitable for either weight or mood disorders.