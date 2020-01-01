 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banana Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g

by LoveJoy's Joints

LoveJoy's Joints Cannabis Pre-rolls Banana Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Banana Diesel

Banana Diesel

Banana Diesel balances the polar effects of its parent strains, Banana Kush and Super Sour Diesel. A slightly energizing kick followed by intense focus makes this a perfect strain for daytime consumption with effects that steer clear of undesirable lethargy. These thick, pale green buds reek a sweet, fruity aroma and preface the tangy taste to come. Banana Diesel is a potent appetite stimulant and stress combatant, suitable for either weight or mood disorders.

About this brand

LoveJoy's Joints Logo