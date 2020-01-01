 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Doc Holliday Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by LoveJoy's Joints

LoveJoy's Joints Cannabis Pre-rolls Doc Holliday Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

Doc Holliday

Doc Holliday

Created by Greenpoint out of Maryland, Doc Holliday is a cross of Kurple Fantasy (92 OG Kush x Old Man Purps) and Stardawg. The result is an indica-leaning hybrid with spicy, floral, piney, and chemy flavors. Buds that are dark green with some hints of purple. 

