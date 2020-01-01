 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 0.5g

by LoveJoy's Joints

LoveJoy's Joints Cannabis Pre-rolls Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath

Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Also known as Peanut Butter Cup, this strain crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath creates a unique peanut butter terpene profile that is nutty and earthy when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation.

About this brand

