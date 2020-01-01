 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Snoop Dogg OG Fuzzy Infused Pre-Roll 1.25g

by LoveJoy's Joints

LoveJoy's Joints Cannabis Pre-rolls Snoop Dogg OG Fuzzy Infused Pre-Roll 1.25g

About this strain

Snoop Dogg OG

Snoop Dogg OG

Named after the rap artist and cannabis enthusiast, Snoop Dogg OG is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid strain that is said to contain genetics from Lemon OG and Sour Diesel. The diesel aroma of Snoop Dogg OG dominates the less prominent lemon notes, making this strain remarkably similar to OG Kush in both aroma and bud structure. Snoop Dogg OG begins with a wave of racing creativity that later ebbs into balanced focus and appetite stimulation.

About this brand

