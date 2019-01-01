 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Chocolate Chip Cookies - 100mg (Adult Use)

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 100mg (Adult Use)

by Love's Oven

Write a review
Love's Oven Edibles Cookies Chocolate Chip Cookies - 100mg (Adult Use)

$18.00MSRP

About this product

10 Individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible! www.choosethelove.com Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Kush

Purple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

About this brand

Love's Oven Logo
Our delicious baked goods are handmade from scratch using chemical-free cannabutter and individually wrapped in Denver, Colorado! (Medical & Recreational) CBD/THC *Wholesale and Processing Available* www.choosethelove.com