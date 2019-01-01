 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. THC/CBD Chocolate Chip Cookies - 150mg (Medical)

THC/CBD Chocolate Chip Cookies - 150mg (Medical)

by Love's Oven

10 Individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible! www.choosethelove.com Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery

Lucky Charms from Bodhi Seeds is potent hybrid cross between The White and Appalachia. It may be named after breakfast cereal, but this strain tastes far more like tangy fruit than it does marshmallows. Lucky Charms does, however, boast an enticing coat of sugary resin inherited from its trichome-heavy parent, The White. When grown indoors, Lucky Charms flowers after 9 weeks.

Our delicious baked goods are handmade from scratch using chemical-free cannabutter and individually wrapped in Denver, Colorado! (Medical & Recreational) CBD/THC *Wholesale and Processing Available* www.choosethelove.com