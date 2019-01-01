About this product
10 Individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible! www.choosethelove.com Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
About this strain
Lucky Charms
Lucky Charms from Bodhi Seeds is potent hybrid cross between The White and Appalachia. It may be named after breakfast cereal, but this strain tastes far more like tangy fruit than it does marshmallows. Lucky Charms does, however, boast an enticing coat of sugary resin inherited from its trichome-heavy parent, The White. When grown indoors, Lucky Charms flowers after 9 weeks.