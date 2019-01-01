About this product

2 Individually Wrapped Pieces (for Safety, Freshness & Convenience) / 2 Bars, 150mg of Active THC Per Piece Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including Chemical-Free Cannabutter. No Mixes or Preservatives; We offer a large selection including Wheat-Free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in a FDA Compliant Facility... Trust and know your edible! Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery www.choosethelove.com