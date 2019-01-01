 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Magic Bars - 300mg (Medical)

Magic Bars - 300mg (Medical)

by Love's Oven

Love's Oven Edibles Snack Foods Magic Bars - 300mg (Medical)

About this product

2 Individually Wrapped Pieces (for Safety, Freshness & Convenience) / 2 Bars, 150mg of Active THC Per Piece Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including Chemical-Free Cannabutter. No Mixes or Preservatives; We offer a large selection including Wheat-Free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in a FDA Compliant Facility... Trust and know your edible! Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery www.choosethelove.com

About this strain

Denver Maple

Denver Maple

Denver Maple is an indica strain that took 3rd place in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Love's Oven Logo
Our delicious baked goods are handmade from scratch using chemical-free cannabutter and individually wrapped in Denver, Colorado! (Medical & Recreational) CBD/THC *Wholesale and Processing Available* www.choosethelove.com