 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Rosemary Cheddar Crackers - 100mg (Adult Use)

Rosemary Cheddar Crackers - 100mg (Adult Use)

by Love's Oven

Write a review
Love's Oven Edibles Snack Foods Rosemary Cheddar Crackers - 100mg (Adult Use)

About this product

10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10mg of active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible! www.choosethelove.com Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Valley Ghash

Valley Ghash

Valley Ghash is a hybrid strain that combines genetics from G13, Hash Plant, SFV OG Kush, and Jack’s Cleaner. Perfect for a relaxing day or evening at home, Valley Ghash provides a gentle and mellow surge of euphoria that calms worries while boosting the mood.

About this brand

Love's Oven Logo
Our delicious baked goods are handmade from scratch using chemical-free cannabutter and individually wrapped in Denver, Colorado! (Medical & Recreational) CBD/THC *Wholesale and Processing Available* www.choosethelove.com