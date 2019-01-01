About this product
10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10mg of active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible! www.choosethelove.com Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
Valley Ghash
Valley Ghash
Valley Ghash is a hybrid strain that combines genetics from G13, Hash Plant, SFV OG Kush, and Jack’s Cleaner. Perfect for a relaxing day or evening at home, Valley Ghash provides a gentle and mellow surge of euphoria that calms worries while boosting the mood.