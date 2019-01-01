About this product
10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible! www.choosethelove.com Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
Afghani
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Ocimene
Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.