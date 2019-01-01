 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Turtle Brownies - 100mg (Adult Use)

Turtle Brownies - 100mg (Adult Use)

by Love's Oven

$18.00MSRP

About this product

10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible! www.choosethelove.com Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery

About this strain

Afghani

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Our delicious baked goods are handmade from scratch using chemical-free cannabutter and individually wrapped in Denver, Colorado! (Medical & Recreational) CBD/THC *Wholesale and Processing Available* www.choosethelove.com