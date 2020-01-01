GrowFloor® 75 Mil Greenhouse Floor Covering -5' x 10'
by GrowFloor®
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
The LST™ Mini is perfect for young plants, quick-cycling grow rooms, or multiple plants in a small space. Developed for 1-3 gallon pots, it fits any container with a circumference of 20-30 in. The LST™ Mini's five adjustable arms each extend 21'' in length.
Be the first to review this product.