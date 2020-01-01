 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LST Mini

by Low Stress Trainer

Low Stress Trainer LST Mini

The LST™ Mini is perfect for young plants, quick-cycling grow rooms, or multiple plants in a small space. Developed for 1-3 gallon pots, it fits any container with a circumference of 20-30 in. The LST™ Mini's five adjustable arms each extend 21'' in length.

About this brand

Low Stress Training Products, LLC produces the Low Stress Trainer (LST), a plant growth regulator to increase flowering yields.