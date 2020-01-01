About this product

Developed for the standard 5-gallon bucket, the LST™ Original is perfect for mid-size plants. It fits 3-7 gallon containers with a circumference of 22.5-36 in. The LST™ Original has 5 adjustable arms, each 24'' in length. Packs of 5 extra arms, which clip on to the LST™ band, are currently available in our store.