LST Orignial

by Low Stress Trainer

About this product

Developed for the standard 5-gallon bucket, the LST™ Original is perfect for mid-size plants. It fits 3-7 gallon containers with a circumference of 22.5-36 in. The LST™ Original has 5 adjustable arms, each 24'' in length. Packs of 5 extra arms, which clip on to the LST™ band, are currently available in our store.

About this brand

Low Stress Training Products, LLC produces the Low Stress Trainer (LST), a plant growth regulator to increase flowering yields.