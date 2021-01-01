About this product

Dread Bread is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Colombian Mangobiche X Vintage Afghani strains. Hard to find on your average market, this bud is infamous for its super pungent flavor and long-lasting effects that hit hard and linger thanks to its super high 17-24% average THC level. The Dread Bread high starts with a lifted effect that pushes its way into your mind before expanding into a state of pure happiness and bliss. A sense of energy accompanies this high, filling you with motivation and euphoria that lends itself well to any mental task at hand. Soon, a relaxing body high will wash over you, keeping you anchored to the world below as your mind soars higher and higher. With these effects and its high 17-24% average THC level, Dread Bread is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, chronic stress, depression, mood swings, chronic fatigue, and nausea or appetite loss. This bud has a rich spicy mango flavor with a heavy earthy pungent aroma to match. Dread Bread buds have tight elongated bright neon green nugs with orange hairs and a coating of frosty tiny amber crystal trichomes.