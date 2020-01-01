 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jack Frost Pre-Roll 1g

by Lowell Herb Co.

Lowell Herb Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Jack Frost Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Jack Frost Pre-Roll 1g by Lowell Herb Co.

About this strain

Jack Frost

Jack Frost

Bred by Goldenseed, Jack Frost was developed over 5 years of persistence in order to improve on the potency and aroma of this strain. Initially with a lineage of Jack Herer, White Widow, and Northern Lights #5, Rainbow Kashmiri was later introduced in the breeding process.

About this brand

Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.