 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Chem

Lemon Chem

by Lowell Herb Co.

Write a review
Lowell Herb Co. Cannabis Flower Lemon Chem

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lemon Chem by Lowell Herb Co.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lem Chem

Lem Chem

Lem Chem is a potent hybrid that is both sweet and sour, with distinct fuel/chemical nuances in flavor that denote its Chemdawg parentage. The buds have deep green foliage and tan/rusty pistils that also demonstrate the Chemdawg in this strain. Anticipate uplifted, mood-altering effects that settle in the limbs. The strain is neither sedative or active, but rather a balanced hybrid that reduces physical discomfort in such a way that promotes physical activity and wellbeing. Lem Chem can be very strong, so mind your dosage. 

About this brand

Lowell Herb Co. Logo
Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.