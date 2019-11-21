 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Tree

by Lowell Herb Co.

About this product

Lemon Tree by Lowell Herb Co.

Chiefboyz

One joint got me and 3 homies high asf!! It’s some gass🔥

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.