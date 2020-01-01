 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Orange Creamsicle Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

Orange Creamsicle Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

by Lowell Herb Co.

Lowell Herb Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Orange Creamsicle Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

About this product

Orange Creamsicle Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack by Lowell Herb Co.

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

About this brand

Lowell Herb Co. Logo
Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.