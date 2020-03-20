 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Bedtime Indica Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

by Lowell Herb Co.

1 customer review

hucky65

What a well thought out product. Amazing flower, fantastic roll, and "filter", matches that come with it, and finally, and magnetic closure flap to keep your J's all suggestions and protected. I love this for an on the go, simple everyday carry. The high is relaxing, full body bliss, that takes me to that warn electric sleepy stage, where you just don't want to get up, but really roll into a warm blanket and trip for a while, then have a restful nights sleep. Love Lowell products, just hard to find locally for me here on the central coast..

About this brand

Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.