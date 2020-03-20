hucky65 on March 20th, 2020

What a well thought out product. Amazing flower, fantastic roll, and "filter", matches that come with it, and finally, and magnetic closure flap to keep your J's all suggestions and protected. I love this for an on the go, simple everyday carry. The high is relaxing, full body bliss, that takes me to that warn electric sleepy stage, where you just don't want to get up, but really roll into a warm blanket and trip for a while, then have a restful nights sleep. Love Lowell products, just hard to find locally for me here on the central coast..