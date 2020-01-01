 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Diesel

White Diesel

by Lowell Herb Co.

Write a review
Lowell Herb Co. Cannabis Flower White Diesel

Similar items

Show all

About this product

White Diesel by Lowell Herb Co.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Diesel

White Diesel

White Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the resinous White Widow with the pungent flavors of NYC Diesel. The buds from White Diesel produce a zesty combination of lemon, grapefruit, and the diesel fumes that we’ve come to expect from Sour Diesel varieties. The effects are a well-rounded mix of an uplifting head buzz with mellow body relaxation. Medical patients enjoy White Diesel’s ability to ward off anxiety and depression, and for combatting migraines and gastrointestinal disorders.

About this brand

Lowell Herb Co. Logo
Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.