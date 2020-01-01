 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Animal Mints Pre-Roll 0.5g
Hybrid

Animal Mints Pre-Roll 0.5g

by LTRMN

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Animal Mints

Animal Mints

Animal Mints is a potent indica-dominant strain made by crossing Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Animal Mints has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet mint flavor that follows on the exhale. This strain promotes a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. Animal Mints have buds that are bright green and brown, with a dusting of frost. This strain is bred by Seed Junky.

About this brand

LTRMN Logo