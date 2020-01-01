 Loading…

Sativa

Strawberry Cough Cartridge 1g

by LTRMN

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

