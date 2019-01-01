About this product
Our full-spectrum hemp extract combines our farm-grown CBD with MCT oil (fractionated coconut oil). Recognized MCT oil benefits include better cognitive brain function and weight management. Our hemp extract can be taken sublingually, which means dropped under the tongue for fast absorption into your body. Our 30 ml bottle contains 1500 mg with a 1 ml dropper; Suggested Serving: 0.25 ml/12.5 mg CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Luce Farm Wellness
lucefarmwellness.com A diverse, organic production farm focused on creating full-spectrum hemp products of the highest quality. We are sustainable hemp farmers, ancient recipe creators and stewards of the land with a shared passion and respect for natural living, herbal alternatives and environmental sustainability. Fate led us to manifest our dream of reconnecting to the land and raising a family in harmony with nature. In 2016, with children, dogs and livestock in tow, we happily accepted the challenge of bringing Luce Farm, a 200-year old homestead in Vermont, back into production. Our dedication to sustainable agriculture and our passion for holistic health are joined and the result is Luce Farm Wellness. We hope you enjoy incorporating the fruits of our labor into your daily routines!