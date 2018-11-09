 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD CALM Mints

by Lucent Botanicals

About this product

Serving Size 1 Tablet (1 calorie) | Servings per Container 40 | AMOUNT PER SERVING | CBD (Cannabidiol) 10mg | Proprietary Blend of Natural Herbs 2 mg: Passionflower, Ashwaganda, Lavender | Proprietary Blend of Organic Terpenes 0.5 mg: Myrcene, Linalool, Nerolidol, Terpinolene | Other Ingredients: Cane Sugar, Calcium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Peppermint Oil, Lavender Oil

About this brand

Lucent Botanicals is a Bay Area-based wellness company dedicated to empowering people to improve their own physical, mental and emotional health through products that are honest, clear and effective.