 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Nine Pound Hammer Disposable Vape

Nine Pound Hammer Disposable Vape

by LUCID

Write a review
LUCID Vaping Vape Pens Nine Pound Hammer Disposable Vape

$35.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Premium distilled oil infused with terpenes extracted directly from the cannabis flower. Epoxy free vape cartridge utilizing CCELL technology. Packaged in an oxygen-free environment to preserve flavor and visual appearance.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

9 Pound Hammer

9 Pound Hammer
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

LUCID Logo
It All Starts With The Plant. Good material in, great product out. That’s why every batch of Lucid begins with top grade cannabis grown by some of the most capable and respected names in the industry. To put it simply, we believe that top shelf concentrates should be produced from top shelf material.