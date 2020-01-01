Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Premium distilled oil infused with terpenes extracted directly from the cannabis flower. Epoxy free vape cartridge utilizing CCELL technology. Packaged in an oxygen-free environment to preserve flavor and visual appearance.
Be the first to review this product.