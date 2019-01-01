Fruit Punch Cremble - THCA
We begin by extracting cannabis terpenes directly from flower utilizing our proprietary, solvent-free, nitro sweep technology. Then, we introduce those pure native terpenes to mechanically separated THCA. The result is Cremblé, the pinnacle of refined, strain specific, high efficacy extract.
It All Starts With The Plant. Good material in, great product out. That’s why every batch of Lucid begins with top grade cannabis grown by some of the most capable and respected names in the industry. To put it simply, we believe that top shelf concentrates should be produced from top shelf material.