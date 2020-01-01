 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LUCID Concentrates Cartridges Purple Cotton Candy Cartridge

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Premium distilled oil infused with terpenes extracted directly from the cannabis flower. Epoxy free vape cartridge utilizing CCELL technology. Packaged in an oxygen-free environment to preserve flavor and visual appearance.

About this strain

Purple Cotton Candy

Purple Cotton Candy by LivWell is a calming indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Granddaddy Purple and Cotton Candy Kush. Once inhaled, you will notice a cotton candy flavor in the back of your throat as well as hints of lavender and skunk.

About this brand

It All Starts With The Plant. Good material in, great product out. That’s why every batch of Lucid begins with top grade cannabis grown by some of the most capable and respected names in the industry. To put it simply, we believe that top shelf concentrates should be produced from top shelf material.