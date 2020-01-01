 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Super Lemon Haze Disposable Vape

Super Lemon Haze Disposable Vape

by LUCID

Write a review
LUCID Vaping Vape Pens Super Lemon Haze Disposable Vape

$35.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Premium distilled oil infused with terpenes extracted directly from the cannabis flower. Epoxy free vaporizer utilizing CCELL technology. Includes USB charging port to eliminate premature failures. Packaged in an oxygen-free environment to preserve flavor and visual appearance.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

LUCID Logo
It All Starts With The Plant. Good material in, great product out. That’s why every batch of Lucid begins with top grade cannabis grown by some of the most capable and respected names in the industry. To put it simply, we believe that top shelf concentrates should be produced from top shelf material.