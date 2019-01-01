 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. LUMINOUS 1:2 - 500mg Vape Pen

LUMINOUS 1:2 - 500mg Vape Pen

by LucidMood

Write a review
LucidMood Vaping Vape Pens LUMINOUS 1:2 - 500mg Vape Pen
LucidMood Vaping Vape Pens LUMINOUS 1:2 - 500mg Vape Pen

$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Luminous 1:2 - LucidMood's High CBD Formula Find yourself happily in the present. Geraniol brings forth the comforting, familiar scent of roses, while citrusy limonene keeps your senses alive. A 1:2 ratio of THC to CBD offers a gentle euphoric sensation while keeping you upbeat and motivated. Tap into your inner yogi or immerse yourself a creative project. Luminous is great for: Yoga: Tap into your inner yogi and find your center in the studio. Mass Transit/Commuting (no driving): Hop on the train, bus, or into the passenger seat of your friend’s ride and blissfully watch the world roll by out the window. Kids at home: Make homemade pizza and cozy up with your kiddos for a movie night, or get creative with some arts and crafts. Balcony at work: Take a break from work, step outside, and give your mind some space to problem-solve and think creatively. Pacing on a phone: Knock out some of your most productive phone calls while your creative juices are flowing. Pacing optional. Golf: Find yourself focused as you fine tune your short game on the golf course.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LucidMood Logo
At LucidMood, we believe in making every moment count. Your right to enjoy experiences and adventures without the pressure of modern life is at the center of what we do. To that end, we deliver the best – and only the best – qualities of cannabis to you. Formulated with love by some of the biggest science geeks in the industry, LucidMood marries cannabis and science to create products that work precisely with your body and mind to deliver just the right sensation.