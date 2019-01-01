About this product

Luminous 1:2 - LucidMood's High CBD Formula Find yourself happily in the present. Geraniol brings forth the comforting, familiar scent of roses, while citrusy limonene keeps your senses alive. A 1:2 ratio of THC to CBD offers a gentle euphoric sensation while keeping you upbeat and motivated. Tap into your inner yogi or immerse yourself a creative project. Luminous is great for: Yoga: Tap into your inner yogi and find your center in the studio. Mass Transit/Commuting (no driving): Hop on the train, bus, or into the passenger seat of your friend’s ride and blissfully watch the world roll by out the window. Kids at home: Make homemade pizza and cozy up with your kiddos for a movie night, or get creative with some arts and crafts. Balcony at work: Take a break from work, step outside, and give your mind some space to problem-solve and think creatively. Pacing on a phone: Knock out some of your most productive phone calls while your creative juices are flowing. Pacing optional. Golf: Find yourself focused as you fine tune your short game on the golf course.