Loving 1:1 - 500mg Cartridge - LucidMood's 1:1 CBD Product Open & At Ease Ocimene produces warm, familiar, notes of spice while nerol adds sweet floral scents to ignite your senses. A 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD gently relaxes you, while uplifting cannabinoid, CBG, opens your heart. You might notice a hint of heartwarming chamomile as you forge deeper connections with those around you. Cozying up to a fire with partners or friends is highly recommended. Loving is great for: Group of friends: Call up a group of friends and meet for coffee. Laugh abundantly at inside jokes and good memories. Date night/romantic outing: Bring Loving out for a night on the town with your babe and enjoy an open heart and deep connection. Campfire: Cozy up to a campfire and settle in for a night of bonding. Wine night with the girls: Gather your best girlfriends and a bottle (or two) of rosé and settle in for an evening of rekindled connections. Some of you (you know who you are) will want to pair this night with a screening of “Now and Then.”