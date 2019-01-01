 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
LOVING 1:1 - 500mg Cartridge

by LucidMood

Loving 1:1 - 500mg Cartridge - LucidMood's 1:1 CBD Product Open & At Ease Ocimene produces warm, familiar, notes of spice while nerol adds sweet floral scents to ignite your senses. A 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD gently relaxes you, while uplifting cannabinoid, CBG, opens your heart. You might notice a hint of heartwarming chamomile as you forge deeper connections with those around you. Cozying up to a fire with partners or friends is highly recommended. Loving is great for: Group of friends: Call up a group of friends and meet for coffee. Laugh abundantly at inside jokes and good memories. Date night/romantic outing: Bring Loving out for a night on the town with your babe and enjoy an open heart and deep connection. Campfire: Cozy up to a campfire and settle in for a night of bonding. Wine night with the girls: Gather your best girlfriends and a bottle (or two) of rosé and settle in for an evening of rekindled connections. Some of you (you know who you are) will want to pair this night with a screening of “Now and Then.”

At LucidMood, we believe in making every moment count. Your right to enjoy experiences and adventures without the pressure of modern life is at the center of what we do. To that end, we deliver the best – and only the best – qualities of cannabis to you. Formulated with love by some of the biggest science geeks in the industry, LucidMood marries cannabis and science to create products that work precisely with your body and mind to deliver just the right sensation.