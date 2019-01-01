About this product

Luscious 4:1 - LucidMood's Designer Hybrid Feel like royalty with this luxurious retreat. The lavender scent of Linalool blisses you out while b-Caryophyllene rolls off the tongue with a rich spice flavor. With a 4:1 THC to CBD ratio, all of your senses will be delighted. This is the time to indulge in your favorite guilty pleasures. Luscious is great for: Couple watching TV and ordering food: Grab your partner and cozy up on the couch for your favorite TV show. Skip the dishes and order something delicious. Mom in a bubble bath: Put the kids to bed, light some candles, and sink into a velvety bubble bath. Listen to your favorite music or savor this rare moment of silence and solitude. Playing Nintendo Switch: Lose yourself in a night of video games with friends. Best paired with your favorite snacks and a six-pack. Listening to vinyl: Dim the lights and zone in to your favorite music. Getting a massage: Make every minute of your experience count by scheduling a luxurious massage. This level of indulgence might convince you that you really are royalty.