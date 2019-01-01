 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. LUSCIOUS 4:1 - 500mg Vape Pen

LUSCIOUS 4:1 - 500mg Vape Pen

by LucidMood

Write a review
LucidMood Vaping Vape Pens LUSCIOUS 4:1 - 500mg Vape Pen
LucidMood Vaping Vape Pens LUSCIOUS 4:1 - 500mg Vape Pen

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Luscious 4:1 - LucidMood's Designer Hybrid Feel like royalty with this luxurious retreat. The lavender scent of Linalool blisses you out while b-Caryophyllene rolls off the tongue with a rich spice flavor. With a 4:1 THC to CBD ratio, all of your senses will be delighted. This is the time to indulge in your favorite guilty pleasures. Luscious is great for: Couple watching TV and ordering food: Grab your partner and cozy up on the couch for your favorite TV show. Skip the dishes and order something delicious. Mom in a bubble bath: Put the kids to bed, light some candles, and sink into a velvety bubble bath. Listen to your favorite music or savor this rare moment of silence and solitude. Playing Nintendo Switch: Lose yourself in a night of video games with friends. Best paired with your favorite snacks and a six-pack. Listening to vinyl: Dim the lights and zone in to your favorite music. Getting a massage: Make every minute of your experience count by scheduling a luxurious massage. This level of indulgence might convince you that you really are royalty.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LucidMood Logo
At LucidMood, we believe in making every moment count. Your right to enjoy experiences and adventures without the pressure of modern life is at the center of what we do. To that end, we deliver the best – and only the best – qualities of cannabis to you. Formulated with love by some of the biggest science geeks in the industry, LucidMood marries cannabis and science to create products that work precisely with your body and mind to deliver just the right sensation.