Lullaby 8:1 - LucidMood's Designer Indica Worries? What worries? Leave the day behind you as you slip into this soft, silky number for a night of sweet dreams. An 8:1 ratio of THC to CBD wraps around your body and mind like a blanket. Warm, floral scents of terpinolene and humulene feel reminiscent of walking through orchards as you drift to sleep. Lullaby is great for: Napping in a hammock: Listen to birds and warm breezes as you doze off in a gently-rocking hammock. Just don’t forget the sunscreen! Sleeping in bed: Tuck yourself into bed and allow your body to melt into the sheets as you drift to sleep. Nights in the Tent: Stare up at the stars as you relax after a long day of hiking or camping. Chirping crickets will sing you to sleep as you tuck yourself into your sleeping bag. PJ Time: Pull on your softest PJs and take your time getting ready for bed.