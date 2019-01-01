 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  LULLABY 8:1 - 500mg Vape Pen

LULLABY 8:1 - 500mg Vape Pen

by LucidMood

Lullaby 8:1 - LucidMood's Designer Indica Worries? What worries? Leave the day behind you as you slip into this soft, silky number for a night of sweet dreams. An 8:1 ratio of THC to CBD wraps around your body and mind like a blanket. Warm, floral scents of terpinolene and humulene feel reminiscent of walking through orchards as you drift to sleep. Lullaby is great for: Napping in a hammock: Listen to birds and warm breezes as you doze off in a gently-rocking hammock. Just don’t forget the sunscreen! Sleeping in bed: Tuck yourself into bed and allow your body to melt into the sheets as you drift to sleep. Nights in the Tent: Stare up at the stars as you relax after a long day of hiking or camping. Chirping crickets will sing you to sleep as you tuck yourself into your sleeping bag. PJ Time: Pull on your softest PJs and take your time getting ready for bed.

At LucidMood, we believe in making every moment count. Your right to enjoy experiences and adventures without the pressure of modern life is at the center of what we do. To that end, we deliver the best – and only the best – qualities of cannabis to you. Formulated with love by some of the biggest science geeks in the industry, LucidMood marries cannabis and science to create products that work precisely with your body and mind to deliver just the right sensation.