on November 18th, 2019
My absolute favorite for dancing to live music. It makes me feel exuberant!
LIVELY 2:1 - LucidMood's Designer Sativa Better than catching the first rays of sunrise, Lively delivers an easy mind and an energetic attitude. A 2:1 THC to CBD ratio lifts your mood while allowing you to participate in activities with exuberance. Limonene and Valencene aromas awaken your senses like freshly squeezed juice on a hot summer day. LIVELY is great for: Dancing at a daytime music festival: Dance the day away at your favorite music festival. BBQ while playing frisbee: Fire up the grill and play outdoor games with friends and family. Rollerblading: Pick out your favorite neon outfit, strap on your roller blades, and enjoy an afternoon on the go. Volleyball: Head to the beach and impress your friends with your volleyball skills. Happy hour on a roof patio: Gather your coworkers and head to your favorite rooftop bar to unwind after a long day at work.
