  5. LIVELY 2:1 - 500mg Cartridge

LIVELY 2:1 - 500mg Cartridge

by LucidMood

5.01
$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

LIVELY 2:1 - LucidMood's Designer Sativa Better than catching the first rays of sunrise, Lively delivers an easy mind and an energetic attitude. A 2:1 THC to CBD ratio lifts your mood while allowing you to participate in activities with exuberance. Limonene and Valencene aromas awaken your senses like freshly squeezed juice on a hot summer day. LIVELY is great for: Dancing at a daytime music festival: Dance the day away at your favorite music festival. BBQ while playing frisbee: Fire up the grill and play outdoor games with friends and family. Rollerblading: Pick out your favorite neon outfit, strap on your roller blades, and enjoy an afternoon on the go. Volleyball: Head to the beach and impress your friends with your volleyball skills. Happy hour on a roof patio: Gather your coworkers and head to your favorite rooftop bar to unwind after a long day at work.

1 customer review

cetp

My absolute favorite for dancing to live music. It makes me feel exuberant!

About this brand

At LucidMood, we believe in making every moment count. Your right to enjoy experiences and adventures without the pressure of modern life is at the center of what we do. To that end, we deliver the best – and only the best – qualities of cannabis to you. Formulated with love by some of the biggest science geeks in the industry, LucidMood marries cannabis and science to create products that work precisely with your body and mind to deliver just the right sensation.