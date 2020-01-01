 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Luckey's

by Luckey Farms

About this product

Luckey’s 7 is a pack of seven, ½ gram pre-rolled joints. Every package is made for convenience and structural integrity. The packages fit perfectly in your pocket or purse, and our specially designed insert gently caress each joint so it won’t break or bend. If that wasn’t awesome enough, every package is 100% recyclable. Luckey’s 7's are rolled with high-quality hemp paper, and professionally packed to perfection as to ensure a slow, consistent burn. Additionally, the ends of each joint are flared slightly. This makes every joint easy to light, and also helps improve the burn. Now, if all this time and effort is put into the joints and packaging, what about flower? Luckey’s 7 does not use any shake or trim in it’s joints, and all of it’s flower is sourced from organic farms, and individually selected with a focus on quality. Perfect for an adventure with friends, reflective time alone, or any occasion!

About this brand

Luckey Farms is a Cannabis Farm focused on natural soil and organic farming practices. With a strong dedication to constantly improving our growing techniques, we are able to produce high-quality, organic Cannabis. Luckey Farms produces a pack of pre-rolls called "Luckey's." Luckey's is a pack of seven, .5 gram joints packed into a convenient stylish box. We have dedicated countless hours dedicated to designing the perfect joint for the consumer and we are confident that Luckey's are the best pack of pre-rolls in Oregon.