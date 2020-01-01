 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cookies and Cream Cheese

by Lucky Devil Farms

About this product

About this strain

Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Cookies and Cream Cheese is an indica-dominant cross of GSC and Big Buddha Cheese. It puts off an odor of freshly baked cookies with a kushy spice, and the smoke is sweet and fruity. Give Cookies and Cream Cheese a shot if you’re looking for a strain that may ease your mind without holding you back from day-to-day activities.

About this brand

Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.