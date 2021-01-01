About this product
About this brand
Lucky Devil Farms
Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.
About this strain
Devil
Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Devil is a cross of an old Afghan strain and Afghan Skunk. Devil is a potent beast with big, juicy nugs exploding off the stalks with stark white trichomes that exude a thick skunky, earthy, and piney aroma. With just a few puffs you can expect to be taken into a deep state of relaxation with a long-lasting, sedative high.
