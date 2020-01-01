 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

GMO Kush

by Lucky Devil Farms

GMO Kush

About this product

About this strain

GMO Kush

GMO Kush

Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.

About this brand

Lucky Devil Farms Logo
Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.