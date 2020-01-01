Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.